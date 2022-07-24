STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from STAR Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.31.
STAR Financial Group Stock Performance
OTC:SFIGA opened at $82.02 on Friday. STAR Financial Group has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.73 and its 200 day moving average is $94.39.
About STAR Financial Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STAR Financial Group (SFIGA)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for STAR Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAR Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.