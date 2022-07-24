Steem (STEEM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.91 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Steem has a market cap of $94.98 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001067 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,543.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.86 or 0.00558275 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00254677 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005168 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014351 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.
About Steem
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.