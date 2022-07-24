Step Finance (STEP) Price Hits $0.0393 on Major Exchanges

Step Finance (STEP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $157,315.64 and $359,697.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Step Finance has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017303 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001822 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00032893 BTC.
About Step Finance
Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.
Step Finance Coin Trading
