Step Finance (STEP) Price Hits $0.0393 on Major Exchanges

Step Finance (STEP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $157,315.64 and $359,697.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Step Finance has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00032893 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.