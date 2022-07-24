Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires 311 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.39.

NYSE:BABA opened at $100.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $206.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.84.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

