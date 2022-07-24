Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $298,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 135.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,279,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 23,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.0 %

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $220.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.84. The stock has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.