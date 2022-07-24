Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $91,000 Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

BATS:ICF opened at $62.58 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

