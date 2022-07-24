Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Invests $32,000 in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BP. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 1,146.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BP by 57.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 480 ($5.74) to GBX 500 ($5.98) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.38) to GBX 472 ($5.64) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.66.

BP Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $27.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.20 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. BP’s payout ratio is presently -23.84%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

