Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 197 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

