Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 497 Shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.13% of iShares International Developed Property ETF worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in iShares International Developed Property ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 61,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WPS stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. iShares International Developed Property ETF has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.27.

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

