Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 7,750 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Matterport were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Wedbush downgraded Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Matterport from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $4.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.69. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The business had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $374,096.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 749,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,908 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

