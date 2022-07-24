Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BIRD. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.57.

Allbirds Stock Performance

Allbirds stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy O. Brown acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,177 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $22,075,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Allbirds by 847.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,831 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $18,398,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $18,096,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

