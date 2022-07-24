Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $37.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RVLV. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.88.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 144,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,667,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,908,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

