StockNews.com Downgrades Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.75.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.65. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $83.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

