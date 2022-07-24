StockNews.com Upgrades Lennar (NYSE:LEN) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lennar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.31.

Lennar Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $83.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.16. Lennar has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

