Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.70 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $97.14 million and $3.78 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000765 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000586 BTC.
- CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001846 BTC.
- DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000247 BTC.
- BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00013039 BTC.
- Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001725 BTC.
- Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000137 BTC.
- Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.
Stratis Profile
STRAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 139,231,503 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.