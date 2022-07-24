Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.13.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Price Performance

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

