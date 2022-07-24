SuperFarm (SUPER) Market Capitalization Achieves $62.06 Million

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $62.06 million and $15.94 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002477 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000433 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.

SuperFarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.