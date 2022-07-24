SuperFarm (SUPER) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $19.48 Million

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 24th. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a market cap of $67.13 million and approximately $19.48 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002521 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000449 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000123 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.

SuperFarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

