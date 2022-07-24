SuperLauncher Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $694,852.38 and approximately $498.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000760 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017303 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001822 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00032893 BTC.
About SuperLauncher
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,054,765 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.
SuperLauncher Coin Trading
