Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $65.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.94.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.29.
Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 8.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 244.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,619,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,885,000 after buying an additional 1,149,669 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,763.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,004,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,226,000 after buying an additional 950,763 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $27,013,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $24,964,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.