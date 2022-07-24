Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $65.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 8.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 244.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,619,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,885,000 after buying an additional 1,149,669 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,763.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,004,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,226,000 after buying an additional 950,763 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $27,013,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $24,964,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading

