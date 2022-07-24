Switch (NYSE:SWCH) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Head to Head Analysis

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Switch and Kanzhun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch 1.05% 2.81% 0.61% Kanzhun -20.99% -9.25% -7.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Switch and Kanzhun’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch $592.04 million 13.92 $5.41 million $0.04 842.21 Kanzhun $668.35 million 12.86 -$168.07 million -2.73 -8.64

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Switch has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kanzhun. Kanzhun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Switch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

51.3% of Switch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Switch shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Switch and Kanzhun, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Switch 0 11 3 0 2.21 Kanzhun 0 0 0 0 N/A

Switch presently has a consensus price target of $30.48, suggesting a potential downside of 9.51%. Given Switch’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Switch is more favorable than Kanzhun.

Summary

Switch beats Kanzhun on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Switch

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

