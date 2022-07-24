SYNC Network Reaches Market Cap of $1.39 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $5,455.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00216039 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005025 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000178 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001108 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.90 or 0.00576143 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000327 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,454,902 coins and its circulating supply is 117,908,710 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4.

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.