Synthetify Price Tops $0.16 (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Synthetify coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetify has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Synthetify has a total market cap of $924,130.47 and $88,239.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016769 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001815 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032683 BTC.
Synthetify Profile
Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.
