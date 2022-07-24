Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

