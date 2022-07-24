T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX) Shares Purchased by ODonnell Financial Services LLC

ODonnell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. ODonnell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 20.42% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,704.8% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $50.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.