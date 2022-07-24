Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Reduced by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.7 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $86.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

