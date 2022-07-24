Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Lowered by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,653 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.92.

TGT opened at $157.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

