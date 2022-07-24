Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $20.25 on Exchanges

Tellor (TRB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $34.50 million and approximately $40.87 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tellor has traded up 16% against the dollar. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.25 or 0.00091325 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,167.93 or 0.99967009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor.

Tellor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

