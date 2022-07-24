Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at UBS Group

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TPX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp set a $38.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.86.

TPX opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 101.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,748,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,859,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 42,598 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.0% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,639,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,491,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,400,000 after purchasing an additional 501,445 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 29.9% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 4,081,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,943,000 after purchasing an additional 938,822 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

