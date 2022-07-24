Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Lowered to $60.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.54.

Tenable Trading Down 2.6 %

TENB stock opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22. Tenable has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -84.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.57 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $476,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,233,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $877,227.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,481.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $476,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,832 shares of company stock worth $4,674,217 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Tenable by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tenable by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

