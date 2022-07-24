Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7-4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.92 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.80-7.00 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of THC opened at $63.12 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after buying an additional 77,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after buying an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after buying an additional 415,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,938,000 after buying an additional 32,875 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $22,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.