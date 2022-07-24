Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s Largest Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 23,508.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 99,676 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 93.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $107,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 100.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686,913 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Tesla by 38,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Tesla by 3,344.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,544,000 after acquiring an additional 598,366 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $851.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $816.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $710.70 and a 200-day moving average of $853.83. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $846.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

