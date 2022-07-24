Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.12

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.12 and traded as low as $22.87. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 276,066 shares traded.

Teucrium Corn Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Corn Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 208.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund in the first quarter worth about $64,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 75.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund in the first quarter worth about $140,000.

Teucrium Corn Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

