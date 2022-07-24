Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 185,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.4% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.2% during the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

