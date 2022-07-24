Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Holdings Increased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Textron by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $5,036,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Textron by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 281,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $86.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Textron Stock Down 0.9 %

TXT stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.90.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.33%.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.