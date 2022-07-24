Tharisa (LON:THS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $122.45

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.45 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 99 ($1.18). Tharisa shares last traded at GBX 101 ($1.21), with a volume of 203,828 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Tharisa from GBX 250 ($2.99) to GBX 280 ($3.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 122.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 137.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of £302.62 million and a PE ratio of 252.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a GBX 2.39 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

