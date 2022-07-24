The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $82.64

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.64 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 79.64 ($0.95). The Brighton Pier Group shares last traded at GBX 81 ($0.97), with a volume of 64,398 shares changing hands.

The Brighton Pier Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £30.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About The Brighton Pier Group

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

