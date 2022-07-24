The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $142.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Clorox Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Clorox by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Clorox by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $147.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.75%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Stories

