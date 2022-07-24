The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after purchasing an additional 327,488 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $48,724,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $44,971,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after purchasing an additional 251,543 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,766,000 after purchasing an additional 178,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $147.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $187.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.14.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Articles

