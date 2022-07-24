The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.
Several other research firms also recently commented on FIGS. Barclays cut their price objective on FIGS from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded FIGS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, FIG Partners cut FIGS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.54.
FIGS Stock Down 3.3 %
NYSE:FIGS opened at $10.09 on Thursday. FIGS has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $48.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FIGS by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,809,000 after buying an additional 538,006 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FIGS by 1,267.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,244 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of FIGS by 9.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,398,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,168,000 after purchasing an additional 457,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FIGS by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of FIGS by 60.7% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.
About FIGS
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
