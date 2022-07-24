The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FIGS. Barclays cut their price objective on FIGS from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded FIGS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, FIG Partners cut FIGS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.54.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $10.09 on Thursday. FIGS has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $48.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FIGS by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,809,000 after buying an additional 538,006 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FIGS by 1,267.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,244 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of FIGS by 9.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,398,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,168,000 after purchasing an additional 457,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FIGS by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of FIGS by 60.7% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

