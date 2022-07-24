The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Envista (NYSE:NVST) Target Price to $45.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVST has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Envista from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Envista from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Envista from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

NVST stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $35.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Envista will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 8,922.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

