The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Target Price to $4.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CURV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen cut shares of Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut shares of Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.39.

Torrid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Torrid has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $33.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. Torrid had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter worth $8,487,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Torrid by 706.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 251,879 shares during the period. Sycamore Partners Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter worth $813,638,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter worth $601,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Torrid

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

