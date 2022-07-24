The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $218.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hershey Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Hershey by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $215.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Hershey has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hershey will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

