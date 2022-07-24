The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.53.

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.10. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,102. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,657.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

