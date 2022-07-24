The Transfer Token (TTT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $327.65 Million

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for about $3.00 or 0.00013293 BTC on popular exchanges. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $327.65 million and approximately $315,305.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00059084 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000560 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,121,371 coins. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

