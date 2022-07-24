Thorstarter Hits Market Cap of $1.75 Million (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Thorstarter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Thorstarter has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $22,142.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004439 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00017217 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001820 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032731 BTC.
Thorstarter Coin Profile
Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.
Thorstarter Coin Trading
