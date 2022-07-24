Thorstarter (XRUNE) Price Hits $0.0210 on Exchanges

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $81,562.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Thorstarter has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004510 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016737 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001856 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00032058 BTC.
Thorstarter Profile
Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.
Thorstarter Coin Trading
