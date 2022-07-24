ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TDUP. Wedbush lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $29.23.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other ThredUp news, CFO Sean Sobers sold 6,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $26,606.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,658 shares in the company, valued at $87,281.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 9,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $39,606.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 68,536 shares in the company, valued at $276,200.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Sobers sold 6,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $26,606.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,281.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,323 shares of company stock worth $250,852. 41.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter worth $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter worth $81,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ThredUp in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

