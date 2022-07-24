TomoChain Price Tops $0.58 (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $53.75 million and $3.51 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002564 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TomoChain has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TomoChain

TomoChain’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,116,162 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TomoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

