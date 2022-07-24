Toncoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.12 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00004025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $1.29 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017096 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00032727 BTC.
Toncoin Profile
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
Toncoin Coin Trading
